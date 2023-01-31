INDIALIFESTYLE

BJP to conduct nationwide campaign to convey Budget points

NewsWire
0
6

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will reach out to the public to convey the salient features of the Budget through a nationwide campaign that would be launched on Wednesday.

“The BJP will organise a programme for a nationwide discussion on the budget from February 1-12, through its campaign. The party’s national president J.P. Nadda has constituted a 9-member committee for this,” a source said on Tuesday.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has been made the convener of the committee.

On February 4-5, central ministers, economic experts and others will address a ‘conference on the budget’ and hold press meets at 50 places including all the state capitals, the source added.

Chief Ministers and the presidents of BJP-ruled states and leaders of the opposition will hold a press conference on February 2.

The programmes will be organised in all the districts and the main issues of the budget will be conveyed to the public.

At the central level, many economic experts, including BJP General Secretary Sunil Bansal and national president of the party’s Yuva Morcha have been made members of this committee.

20230131-211005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED grills Sena MP Sanjay Raut for 10 hrs in money-laundering...

    Arm twisting tactics of Kerala Cong (M) won’t work with Left

    J&K freezes boundaries of all administrative units

    President on three-state visit from Thursday