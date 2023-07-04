With an eye on the upcoming elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh will on Tuesday launch ‘Seekho-Kamao’ scheme aimed at benefitting over 1 lakh youth of the poll-bound state.

Under the scheme, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would offer financial assistance to unemployed youths in the age group of 18-29 years. More than one lakh youths would be provided training in establishments.

Those whose educational qualification is 12th or ITI or higher, will be eligible to be covered in the scheme.

After the training, the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) certificate will be given by the Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development and Employment Generation Board.

Chief Minister Chouhan will launch the scheme at Ravindra Bhavan later in the day.

For the implementation of the scheme, as many as 11,000 private companies have been roped in to train the youth and provide them jobs.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, it is the second master plan of the chief minister –the first being the women centric ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ which would provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 monthly.

