INDIA

BJP to file complaint against ‘police excess’ in Odisha

NewsWire
0
0

Intensifying its protest against ‘police excess’ on its youth wing workers, the BJP will lodge complaints in all police stations of Odisha on Friday.

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists were involved in a scuffle with the police force while they were marching towards the Assembly on Tuesday over an alleged deteriorating law and order situation, including the murder of minister Naba Das.

Following the face-off, 22 BJYM activists, including state president Irasish Acharya, were arrested. Though the BJP has lodged a complaint before the capital police station on the same night, police have yet to register a case in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here, Odisha BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan alleged that the BJD government is making attempts to destroy democracy in the state.

“The government has become so egoistic in power, it has restrained the opposition BJP from discharging its duty and responsibility,” he said.

The government has not only created a horrific environment but also brutally attacked the BJP activists during the protest.

“It indicates the dictatorship of the government,” alleged Harichandan.

The BJP leader said that his party is going to lodge complaints against the DGP, the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar twin city police commissioner and the Bhubaneswar DCP at all the police stations on Friday.

Similarly, the party will stage demonstrations in front of all SP offices across the state on March 4. If no case will be registered on the ‘police excess’, the BJP will knock on the doors of court with evidence, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP led by Leader of the Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra visited the special jail Bhubaneswar to meet the arrested BJYM leaders and workers.

Mishra alleged that the Odisha Police are acting like “BJD agents” and they have attacked their own staff and are trying to defame the BJP.

“The DGP is saying it was a pre-planned attack by BJYM workers. If so, will they allow the police to show the eggs they have brought to attack the police?” asked the BJP leader.

20230302-214001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GST Council mulling 28% tax on Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies

    Elderly couple murdered in UP

    Rear seat occupants sans seat belt to be penalised soon: Gadkari

    Woman raped, stabbed in Gurgaon; one arrested