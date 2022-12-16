The BJP has decided to hold a nationwide protest on Saturday againt Pakistan Foreign Minister’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s “derogatory remarks” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Security Council.

“On December 17, Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party will hold nationwide protests against the highly shameful and derogatory remark of the Pakistani Foreign Minister. The protests will be held in all the state capitals across the country. BJP karyakartas will burn the effigy of Pakistan and Pakistani Foreign Minister and will strongly condemn the shameful statement of Pakistani Foreign Minister,” a party statement said.

“The Pakistani Foreign Minister’s remark is highly derogatory, defamatory and full of cowardice which has been given just to remain in power and save the government. The statement is also aimed at misleading the world and divert global attention from Pakistan’s collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy in Pakistan, simmering differences in the Pakistani Army, its deteriorating global relations and the fact that Pakistan has become the major sanctuary for terrorists. What more can be expected from Pakistan’s Foreign Minister which reflects his and his government’s desperation and mental bankruptcy,” it added.

It said that on one hand, there is PM Modi “under whose leadership India has left its indelible mark on various global fora, and on the other hand we have Pakistan which has faced ridicule and insult on various international platforms”.

The statement termed Bhutto-Zardari’s statement “highly condemnable and totally uncalled for” and said the kind of language he used is “extremely reprehensible which does not reflect the true spirit of statesmanship and also crosses the limit of decency in public life”.

It also questioned the stature of the Pakistan Minister to comment about the Indian PM “who is a true statesman and a highly respected global leader!” and said it has further lowered the image of Pakistan on the global platform.

