BJP to hold state-wide protest in MP on Friday

Bhopal, Jan 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold protests at the collectors offices all over Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

“The BJP workers will gherao the district collectors’ offices on January 24 in entire MP,” state BJP vice-president Vijesh Lunawat told the media on Thursday evening.

Terming the Kamal Nath government’s drive against mafia essentially meant to target the BJP cadre, the party said, the bureaucrats and the police were exploiting it to make money.

The Congress government was trying to demoralise the BJP workers by demolishing their “small negligible encroachments, while sparing the Congress leaders’ massive illegal buildings,” Lunawat alleged.

Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta dismissed the BJP charge saying the mafiaraj that prospered during the BJP’s 15-year reign was crumbling now.

–IANS

