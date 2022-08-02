In an attempt to corner West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP is all set to intensify its agitation against teacher recruitment scam in the state.

State BJP president and Lok Sabha Member Sukanta Majumdar and leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday separately met party chief J.P. Nadda. Adhikari also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During his meeting with Shah, Adhikari briefed him about corrupt activities of the West Bengal government including teachers’ scam.

Sources said that Adhikari shared a list of people who are collecting money for the TMC. After the arrest of Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee, the BJP has intensified its attack on Mamata Banerjee government, which also led to removal of Chatterjee from West Bengal cabinet. Sources said that during his meeting with Majumdar, Nadda enquired about the status of BJP agitation against the teacher recruitment scam in which former state minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED.

A party functionary said that there is a lot of anger among the people against Mamata Banerjee and it came out in the open when a woman hurled her shoes at Chatterjee in Kolkata. “Anger among people is openly visible and they are venting it out. The BJP will intensify its attack to corner the TMC government and chief minister Banerjee,” he said.

West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted, “This woman, who hurled a slipper at Partha Chatterjee, symbol of Mamata Banerjee’s venal establishment, and walked back barefoot is the symbol of Bengal’s resistance against TMC’s oppressive regime.”

West Bengal BJP president Majumdar claimed, “People’s mindset has completely changed after the scam came out. They have started to believe that the Banerjee government is completely corrupt and has no moral right to continue in power.”

Last week, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi had said that those who used to raise slogans of ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’ now only care about money, money, money. Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested by the ED last month, and cash and property worth several crores were seized.

20220802-210004