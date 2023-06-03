INDIA

BJP to launch helpline to ‘protect’ party workers in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka unit of the BJP has decided to launch a helpline to ‘protect’ BJP workers from the alleged atrocities of the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Bengaluru South MP and BJP’s Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya said the party will soon launch a helpline for BJP workers in the state.

“It has come to our notice that BJP workers are being targeted, threatened and false cases are being lodged against them. To protect our workers from the legal atrocities of the Congress government, a team of advocates is prepared to carry out the legal battles,” Tejasvi said.

“For all these reasons, a 24×7 helpline will be launched in Karnataka for BJP workers. A team will be trained by the legal cell of the party,” he said.

20230603-233402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jr NTR’s warm kiss for son Abhay Ram in Paris melts...

    Cyber crooks held for cheating Max Insurance policyholders; company says zero...

    MP BJP chief V.D. Sharma on Vindhya region tour ahead of...

    ‘India should have suggested both sides to hold fire till evacuation’