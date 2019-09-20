BJP to launch mass contact campaign on Article 370

Lucknow, Sep 22 (IANS) The BJP has asked its MPs, MLAs and office-bearers in Uttar Pradesh to participate in a massive mass contact campaign to inform people in the state about the Centre’s move to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme will begin on Wednesday which is the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and will continue until Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah, who addressed the Uttar Pradesh MPs, MLAs and office bearers via video-conferencing on Saturday, has asked them to explain to the people about the historic move and demolish the misconceptions.

Shah also announced that a Gandhi Sampark Yatra would be kicked-off on October 2 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after paying tribute at the Gandhi Samadhi.

“The main agenda will be to spread Gandhi ji’s message of swadeshi, swaraj, swachhta, khadi and simplicity. On October 2, all office-bearers will have to cover a 2 km stretch in their constituency and inform people about the ban on single-use plastic,” he said.

At the meeting, attended by state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party workers were also asked to undertake padyatras, carry out plantations, cleanliness drives, address press conferences and visit homes in their respective constituencies.

–IANS

amita/ksk