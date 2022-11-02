INDIA

BJP to launch ‘Namo Cyber Yoddha’ campaign to win MCD polls

To take on AAP and win the Delhi civic polls, the BJP is all set to launch ‘NaMo Cyber Yoddha’ campaign on Wednesday.

The campaign is a first of its kind organic, online volunteer campaign-cum-initiative that will inspire social media workers to express their views on important issues related to Delhi, the BJP said.

It will be a platform for those who are not into politics but want to raise their voice on important issues.

The BJP said, “The NaMo cyber volunteers will work like an army and expose lies, corruption and wrongdoings of the Kejriwal government.”

The campaign will be launched in the presence of Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly Rambir Bidhuri, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and several Delhi BJP MPs at the party’s Delhi office.

