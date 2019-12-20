BJP to launch nationwide pro-CAA campaign from January 5

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Amid the nationwide protests against the amended citizenship law, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to run a nationwide pro-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) campaign under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It was decided at a meeting of senior leaders of the party held under the chairmanship of working president J.P. Nadda on Thursday evening that this campaign will start from January 5, 2020.

It was also decided that Home Minister Amit Shah will kick-off the public awareness campaign and the working president along with 50 senior leaders of the party will take up the campaign in various cities. The campaign will conclude on January 15.

Sources in the BJP said the party is looking to meet three crore families during the campaign which will be joined by subsidiary organisations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh.

The party is also targeting to get around one crore letters in favour of the CAA for which the party will reach out to various sections of the society.

It was decided in the meeting that separate party teams will meet intellectuals, Dalits, holy men, minorities etc. to make them aware about the CAA.

Sources said the party is also planning a rally at the end of the awareness campaign. To discuss this, the party has called a meeting in Delhi on December 29 which will be attended by Nadda and several RSS leaders.

