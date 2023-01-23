INDIA

BJP to launch ‘tiffin meetings’ in UP

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will now start ‘tiffin meetings’ where party workers will bring in food prepared at their homes to a common place while holding discussion.

The idea has been floated by the party’s state general secretary (organisation) Dharam Pal Singh, who said that the tiffin meetings may be held by party workers while listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, which is airs on the last Sunday of every month.

The idea has its roots in RSS camps where food brought by Swayamsevaks is distributed amongst all.

In order to strengthen its organisational structure at the grassroots, the BJP will launch this campaign involving its booth-level committees.

Singh said that the working committee of all the 98 organisational districts would be organised by February 5 the ones in 1,918 mandals by February 12.

He said that the organisational work plan would be conveyed in detail to each and every worker and office-bearer.

“Work must be done to make the structure effective. For this, mandals and booths need to be strengthened while including all sections of the society,” he said.

