Going by the trends of the Gujarat Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to make big gains in the Kutch-Saurashtra region, while the Congress is projected to lose the battle where it had an upper hand in the 2017 elections.

This was revealed by an IANS analysis of ABP-CVoter Exit Poll with a sample size of 30,000 spread across 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat.

In the Kutch-Saurashtra region, the BJP is projected to win 40 out of the 54 seats, marking a gain of 17 seats as compared to the 23 seats it had won in 2017, the survey findings showed.

However, its vote share is projected to dip from 45.9 per cent in 2017 to 43 per cent this time.

The Congress is projected to win 10 seats, down by 20 from the 30 seats it had won in the Kutch-Saurashtra region in 2017.

Interestingly, debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to win five seats in the region with a vote share of 17.1 per cent, damaging Congress’ prospects.

According to the survey findings, the incumbent BJP, which has already ruled Gujarat continuously for 27 years barring a brief revolt by Shankar Singh Vaghela, is projected win between 128 and 140 seats in the 182-member Assembly. Despite 27 years of anti-incumbency, the vote share of the BJP is expected to improve slightly from 49.1 per cent in 2017 to 49.4 per cent in these elections.

The AAP is projected to win between 3 and 11 seats, while the Congress looks likely to win between 31 and 43 seats, significantly lower than the 77 it had won in 2017.

20221205-205003