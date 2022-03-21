Ending days of speculation, the BJP will finally name the new Chief Ministers of Goa and Uttarakhand on Monday.

The announcement will be made during BJP legislative party meetings in Panjim and Dehradun at 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m, respectively..

Sources have said that about two hours after the meeting in Panjim, leader of the BJP legislative party will meet the state Governor and formally stake claim to form the government.

Union Ministers and BJP central observers Narendra Singh Tomar and L. Murugan will arrive in the coastal state for the election of legislative party leader.

Sources in the Goa BJP said that the swearing in ceremony of the new state government will take place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the meeting at the BJP headquarters in Dehradun will be attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi.

“All the newly elected members of the Uttarakhand Assembly will take oath at 11 a.m. today and in the evening at 4.30 pm BJP’s legislative party will be meeting to elect the new Chief Minister of the state,” a party leader said.

On Sunday evening, a meeting of the top BJP leadership was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence to discuss the government formation in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

“The key agenda of discussion was the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand where incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the Assembly polls despite the party winning two-third majority,” a party insider said.

Also on Sunday, the BJP announced the name of incumbent N. Biren Singh as the Chief Minister of Manipur.

