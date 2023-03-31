After appointing C.P. Joshi as Rajasthan BJP President recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon announce the new Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Rajasthan BJP in-charge Arun Singh, who was in Jaipur on Friday, told mediapersons: “A meeting of party MLAs will be held on April 2 in which the name of the Leader of Opposition will be announced based on the views of the legislators and the decision of the party high command.”

Singh clarified that the party MLAs will finally decide who will be the Leader of Opposition.

The post is lying vacant ever since Gulab Chand Kataria, who was the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, was moved as the Governor of Assam. With Rajasthan scheduled to go to the polls later this year, the BJP is likely to keep the caste equation in mind before naming the Leader of Opposition.

