INDIA

BJP to protest against Cong after Pawan Khera mis-spells PM’s name

NewsWire
0
0

After senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Pawan Khera could not spell Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the BJP has termed it as a “insult to the Prime Minister and his father”.

The BJP has planned a protest on Tuesday at 10 Janpath.

Khera while addressing a press conference could not spell properly the PM’s name but later clarified that he got confused. But now a complaint has been filed in Lucknow and the BJP will protest against him.

Congress Media department chairman Pawan Khera said, “We also have governments in some states, some of the governments are going to be formed in states and the season is changing… 2024 is also approaching.”

“I want to give one suggestion to ED officers, who have become tools in the hands of the government, that time changes fast.”

Warning the officials and the BJP, Khera said, “We have governments in states… we can also do something, but our decency should be considered as ornaments not weakness.”

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that party will not be cowed down by these tactics and the plenary will go on as per schedule.

Three days ahead of Congress plenary session in Raipur, the Enforcement Directorate on Monday was conducting raids at multiple locations across Chhattisgarh in connection with the coal mining case.

20230221-005603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CarDekho logs Rs 1,600 cr in revenue in FY22, narrows losses...

    Suvendu Adhikari expresses desire to contest from Nandigram

    Won’t poach Goa Congress MLAs, says Fadnavis

    Red Sea Festival: Sharon Stone gasps, she can’t believe she’s next...