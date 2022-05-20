On completion of three years of the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s second term on May 30, the veteran BJP leaders would reach out to each beneficiary and stay in their house overnight to interact and take feedback of the Central government’s scheme implementation and benefits, party leaders said.

The party, during the national office bearers’ meeting, issued three statements which were communicated by Vinod Tawde, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a media briefing.

Discussing the first statement, he said: “The party has worked hard in the last eight years. It has worked for farmers’ development. Also, our ambitious schemes like DBT has brought positive results. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed a new model and now veteran leaders (Central ministers) shall stay overnight at the beneficiaries’ house for a two-way communication to receive feedback on different government programmes and schemes launched by the Central government. This will be a 15-day campaign which will start from May 30 this year,” he said.

Conveying the second statement, he said: “The vote share of BJP increased from 39 per cent to 42 per cent in Uttar Pradesh elections. This is because the people trusted schemes and policies launched by the Modi government. Based on new equations of working on women youth, people have developed trust in the BJP’s working.”

The third party statement was made in reference to increasing crimes in Rajasthan under the rule of “anti-public” Ashok Gehlot-led government.

“Rajasthan, which was once known as a peaceful state, has become a hub of crime; crimes on women, Dalit, SC, ST have increased. Overall, there has been an increase of 22 per cent crime under Gehlot’s tenure,” said Tawde.

“Rahul Gandhi could not fulfill his promise made to farmers about loan waiver. Rajasthan leads from the front in terms of unemployment and paper leak cases,” he added.

Tawde further said: “They are playing revenge politics and defaming BJP. The state government went against farmers, women, and youth.”

Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said: “The Congress, which conducted Chintan Shivir recently, should carry this out as two of their state heads have resigned after the camp. They are trying for an image makeover but what they don’t know is the fact that image makeover won’t work but serving people will make a difference.”

20220520-202602