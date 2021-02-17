The Bharatiya Janata Party will start a massive outreach programme in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab to clear the doubts of farmers over the three new farm laws with Union minister Sanjeev Balyan accusing the opposition parties of politicising the issue.

The party asked its elected representatives and workers to reach out to all sections of society including “Khap Panchayats” to explain the benefits of the new farm laws and that the ongoing farmers agitation is politically motivated.

The decision was taken at a meeting called by BJP chief J P Nadda and attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening with party leaders from western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana to discuss the party’s future strategy amid the ongoing farmer’s agitation against the new farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Agriculture Sanjeev Balyan, who is also the MP from Muzaffarnagar, were also presentg.

On Wednesday, another meeting was held at the official residence of Balyan in the national capital in which elected representatives and party leaders from western Uttar Pradesh were present. After the meeting, Balyan said that the government and party will reach out to the farmers and leaders of “Khap Panchayats” to dispel the misconception about the new farm laws. “Today party leaders from western Uttar Pradesh discussed the situation after introduction of new farm laws and decided that we have to reach out to farmers. We will hear the concern of farmers and also explain the party’s view on the new farm laws,” Balyan said.

It is learnt that the decision was taken after witnessing the active participation of the Jat community in the ongoing farmer’s agitation. The minister, however, denied it and said it is not a matter of a community. “It is a farmers issue and I appeal to everyone not to paint it with the colour of caste,” he said adding that the party will hold talks with farmers and “Khap Panchayats”. “They are our own and we will talk to them. In a democracy, solutions to any issue can be achieved only through talks and we will do it. We hope talks will start and an acceptable solution will be found,” he said.

Referring to BKU leader Rakesh Tikait’s announcement that he will take the farmers movement to poll-bound West Bengal, Balyan said, “I also go to West Bengal and did not feel any impact of farm laws there and rest is his wish and he can go anywhere.”

Balyan claimed that the farmers protest has been politicized after leaders from opposition parties started joining kisan rallies and the farmers know it.

National president of the BJP Kisan Morcha and MP from Fatehpur Sikri, Raj Kumar Chahar said that all the elected members and leaders of the party will reach out to farmers in Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab to explain the benefits of the new farm laws and how the farmers issue has been politicized.

“Narendra Modi is working to double the farmers’ income, which is not liked by some political parties and now they (political parties) are misleading the farmers.”

