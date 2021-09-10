In 43 days, the BJP has trained nearly 7 lakh health volunteers to fight Covid-19, BJP President J.P. Nadda said on Friday.

The saffron party has also asked its workers to set a new benchmark in vaccination drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

Nadda had launched the Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan of the party on July 28 to train four lakh health volunteers in two lakh villages across the country.

“I had started the ‘abhiyan’ with the goal of training at least four lakh ‘swasthya swayamsevaks’ (health volunteers) in two lakh villages across the country. In 43 days, we have trained and created a force of 6,88,000 volunteers. Soon the number of our health volunteers will cross eight lakh, further strengthening our force of health volunteers in dealing with the Covid pandemic,” Nadda said.

Nadda mentioned that all the health volunteers are trained in antigen testing, blood pressure management apart from other skills which are needed in identifying a Covid patient and also to provide them basic treatment.

He also urged the party workers to set a new benchmark in vaccination on the Prime Minister’s birthday.

“I would urge the BJP workers to ensure that whosoever has been left unvaccinated in their booths should get their vaccination done at their nearest vaccination centre on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Modi,” Nadda said.

Nadda mentioned that BJP workers will ensure and coordinate that everyone gets vaccinated without any delay.

“On September 17, we will go out with full preparation to make the mega vaccination drive a success. It is the responsibility of every BJP worker to ensure that no one is left out of this massive vaccination drive being carried out across India,” the BJP chief said.

He also appealed to all the BJP workers to make maximum efforts to make the Covid vaccination drive highly successful.

“Each and every worker of the party should motivate people across the country to get vaccinated at the earliest,” he said.

