Workers of BJP and TRS clashed on Tuesday in Telangana’s Munugode Assembly constituency where a by-election is scheduled on Thursday.

Few workers of both the parties were injured in the incident that occurred at Pulivela when leaders of both the parties were busy campaigning.

Some supporters of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) allegedly pelted stones on the convoy of BJP MLA Eatala Rajender who was campaigning in the village.

Both the groups attacked each other with stones and sticks. Police intervened to disperse the clashing groups.

Both the parties blamed each other for the attack. Rajender, who was earlier with TRS, alleged that ruling party workers attacked him when he along with his wife came to the village to have lunch with the people. He claimed that two MLAs of ruling party and two Zilla Parishad chairpersons were behind the attack.

The former minister claimed that 30 people including his security personnel and personal assistant were injured. He said 10-15 vehicles were also damaged in the attack.

BJP’s publicity vehicle was also damaged in the attack. The BJP MLA said the BJP cadres acted with restraint. “We are against physical attacks. Our party is running the election campaign in a democratic manner,” he said.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy also condemned the attack by TRS men. He said the TRS was resorting to physical attacks due to fear of losing the by-election. He claimed that despite the violence by the TRS, the BJP will win the four Assembly by-election in the state.

Meanwhile, TRS blamed BJP for the attack. Minister for finance and health T. Harish Rao said since TRS enjoyed people’s support, BJP had become desperate. He urged the party cadres to act with restraint in view of the polling.

