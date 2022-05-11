INDIA

BJP trying to destabilise Jharkhand govt: Cong

Jharkhand Congress in charge Avinash Pande on Wednesday alleged that BJP is trying to destabilise the state government through intimidation.

The General Secretary of the party said: “The MLAs are being intimidated and central agencies are being used to create confusion in the government and to destabilise the coalition.”

He asserted that the MLAs are intact and the Hemant Soren-led government will complete the term mandated by the people. Rumours about MLAs’ rebellion is incorrect and is aimed at creating confusion in the party.

Pande said that an FIR has been registered against him for violating poll code which was unwarranted as he was in the state for organisational meetings.

Last week, the Election Commission had issued a notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s brother and state MLA Basant Soren in the mining lease issue.

Basant Soren is the MLA from Dumka.

The ECI has already sent a notice to Hemant Soren seeking his stand on charges that he issued a mining lease in the state in his favour.

In the notice, the Commission said that his act prima facie violates Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, which deals with the disqualification of a lawmaker for the government contract.

In April, the Commission also contacted the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, asking him to authenticate documents related to the lease allotment.

The Commission has already started examining a set of documents and details furnished to it from the state government in the last week of April on a stone mining lease allotted to the present CM of the state by state authorities.

Section 9A of the PR Act says that a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by that government.

20220511-152204

