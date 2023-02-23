INDIA

BJP trying to expand base in southern districts of poll-bound Karnataka

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP is trying to expand its base in southern districts of poll-bound Karnataka with frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the state on March 11 during which he will inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and address a public gathering.

The Prime Minister will travel by road till Maddur town from Ramnagar city by road on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. After inauguration, he will address a huge public gathering at Maddur.

Higher Education, IT and BT Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan is making all-out efforts to turn the inaugural event of the expressway into a mega show.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Mandya district and addressed a public rally.

The south Karnataka districts of Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya and Ramnagar are considered as strong bastions of JD(S). The BJP wants to strengthen its voters’ base in the southern region.

The 118 kilometer expressway was built at a cost of Rs 4,473 crore. The travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru would be reduced to 90 minutes from the present three hours.

However, Congress State President D. K. Shivakumar had warned that the service road is not built for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and they are opposed to inauguration and collection of toll from passengers at this stage.

20230223-150205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC grants protection from arrest to rape-accused Punjab leader

    India’s Bharat Singh Chauhan elected Deputy President of Asian Chess Federation

    JeM commander among 2 terrorists killed in Kashmir gunfight (Ld)

    Lakshadweep daylong hunger strike ‘total’, say protesters