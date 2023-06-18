INDIA

‘BJP trying to implement RSS’ agenda’: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday criticised the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, saying the BJP is trying to implement the agenda of RSS in the country.

“We have been saying right from the beginning that the BJP wants to change the entire history of the country and wants to implement the agenda of RSS in place of our Constitution. They want to break the country. They want to snatch peace and harmony. They have nothing to do with working for the people of the country. They want to rule like monarchs by dividing society through hatred between communities,” he said.

“What would happen by renaming things? They have renamed many cities, planning and projects and put a burden on the states. Earlier, governments were returning revenues to the states at a ratio of 90:10 but this government has changed the names on those projects and has made the ratio by 50:50,” he added.

Criticising the BJP-led Central government, he further said: “This government has changed the names of cities, planning and projects… do those things have benefitted the common people?”

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, an autonomous body under the Central government, announced on Friday that the institution would be renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society, setting off a political controversy and a war of words between the Congress and the BJP.

