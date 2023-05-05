INDIA

BJP trying to make inroads in Congress bastion Kalyana Karnataka

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP is trying to make inroads in the Kalyana Karnataka region, a Congress bastion and the birthplace of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is trying to prevent the saffron brigade’s attempt in winning seats in the May 10 Assembly election.

The region comprising the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Vijayanagara have remained a Congress bastion.

The region is also home to two former Chief Ministers of Karnataka, the late Veerendra Patil and N. Dharam Singh.

While Kalyana Karnataka has not witnessed major defections, mining baron and former Minister, G. Janardhan Reddy has formed his own political outfit, Karnataka Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) which, however, may not make major inroads except in certain pockets of Koppal district as also in some constituencies of Ballari.

One of the major issues the BJP is trying to rake up in the region is that the Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland, Kalaburagi, was a Hindu temple.

The controversial Sri Rama Sena of Pramod Muthalik has been active in the area campaigning that the Dargah was formed by converting the original Hindu temple.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had raked up the issue while campaiging in the constituency, as well as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Mohammed Abdulla Hashim, a trader in Kalaburagi, told IANS: “Kalaburagi and for that matter Kalyana Karnataka has been an area of communal harmony. Some people are trying to rake up certain non-existent issues and BJP seems to have supported them. This will lead to some sort of uncertainty to the people of the area and everyone should refrain from that.”

The Kalyana town in Bidar district was the birthplace of social reformer and poet Basaveshwara.

The iconic spiritual figure of the powerful Lingayat community was born here and Kalyana town is renamed as Basava Kalyana.

20230505-103604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    My tears in ‘The Kashmir Files’ real; I portrayed my own...

    Sidhu lodged in Patiala jail in 1988 road rage case

    Kerala govt not to file case against rescued trekker (Ld)

    Netflix adds 11 lakh paid subscribers in Asia-Pacific in Q2