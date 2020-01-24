BJP trying to postpone elections: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to postpone the Delhi elections by creating disturbances in the city. Speaking to IANS, Singh alleged BJP leaders were making hate speeches to vitiate the election atmosphere.

“The law and order situation is deteriorating in Delhi. The BJP is using hate speeches. Today’s shooting incident (at Jamia) is an indication. The party is scared to lose the election and so its leaders are attempting to postpone the polls,” Singh told IANS.

Calling it a conspiracy, the AAP leader said BJP leaders had tried to disturb the atmosphere in 2015 polls, too. “They are doing it again through Jamia,” he said.

On today’s incident in which a gun-wielding man walked among the anti-CAA marchers firing a bullet that injured a student, Singh hit out at the police, saying the policemen were unable to pin down the man for some time.

“Those were very anxious moments”. Singh said the man could have killed a number of people if he had a bigger weapon.

“Since Amit Shah has taken over as Home Minister, the law and order situation has deteriorated,” Singh said. “He is tweeting fake vidoes of Delhi schools.”

“The hands of the police are tied by Shah,” he added.

