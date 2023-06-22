With the leaders of the opposition parties arriving in Patna, BJP on Thursday came up with multiple posters to target Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad, Rahul Gandhi and others.

The BJP has put up posters and named them as “Thugs of India” at its headquarters in the state capital.

One of the posters has cartoons of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pointing fingers towards Lalu Prasad with a slogan “Mitti Me mil jayenge lekin inke sath nahi jayege…”

In another poster, RLD chief Lalu Prasad says to Nitish Kumar: “Aaja meri godi me baith ja.”

Another poster has Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar with the slogan: “LokTantra Ka Kala Addyay Wapas Lo” while holding the placard on Emergency.

Yet another poster has pictures of Nitish Kumar and Rahul Gandhi with Tejashwi Yadav holding a poster “Lok Tantra Ko Bachane Ke Liye Hamara Adhyay Suru Kar Dijiye”.

Other poster mentions that Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, who claimed to be students of Jay Prakash Narayan, are standing with the Congress party which arrested him.

