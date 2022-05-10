INDIA

BJP urges NDMC to rename six roads in Lutyen’s Delhi

The BJP on Tuesday asked the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to rename six roads in the national capital which, it claims, symbolise ‘slavery’.

In a letter to the NDMC chairman, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta requested to rename Tughlaq Road, Akbar Road, Aurangzeb Lane, Humayun Road, Shahjahan Road, and Babar Lane.

Gupta suggested that Tughlaq Road should be renamed as Guru Gobind Singh Marg, Akbar Road as Maharana Pratap Marg, Aurangzeb Lane as APJ Abdul Kalam Lane, Humayun Road as Maharshi Valmiki Road, Shahjahan Road be renamed as Bipin Rawat Road and Babar Lane as Khudiram Bose Lane.

“Tughlaq Road, a symbol of slavery of Mughal era should be named after Guru Gobind Singh. Akbar Road should be renamed after Maharana Pratap who fought the Mughals and was considered the pride of Hindus on his 482nd birth anniversary. It will inspire the youth and future generations,” Gupta wrote.

Gupta marked the letter to Union Minister and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi, Chief Minister and Council member Arvind Kejriwal, Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, members Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vishaka Sailani and Girish Sachdeva, and AAP MLA and member Virendra Singh Kadyan.

Gupta wrote that despite several years Independence, the names of some roads in Delhi still symbolised ‘slavery’.

Earlier, Gupta had urged Kejriwal to rename 40 villages, including Humayunpur, Yusuf Sarai, Begumpur and Hauz Khas, among others, after freedom fighters, martyrs, Delhi riot victims, famous artistes and sportspersons of the country.

Last month, Gupta had put up a board renaming Mohammadpur village in south Delhi as Madhavpuram.

Gupta had alleged that due to appeasement politics, Kejriwal is not changing names of these villages to protect the vote bank of a particular community.

“Now the whole country knows how the Kejriwal government is spoiling the atmosphere of Delhi due to his appeasement policies. Whenever something good happens, AAP’s ministers and MLAs come up with baseless statements to provoke people. The BJP is committed to change the names of 40 villages and it will surely do so,” Gupta said.

