INDIA

BJP using Cong’s Bajrang Dal ban promise as a poll tool in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP is pursuing an aggressive campaign in Karnataka as the state inches closer to the May 10 Assembly polls, especially after the Congress in its election manifesto promised to impose a ban on the Bajrang Dal if voted to power.

The BJP national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are making it a point to include the “Jai Bajrang Bali” slogan in their public rallies. They are claiming that the Congress is insulting Lord Hanuman, revered by all Hindus.

The trend is fast catching on as the “I am Bajrangi” campaign is going viral on social media in Karnataka. Adding to it, Hindu outfits and the Bajrang Dal have given a call for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in all temples of the state on Thursday (May 4).

The Hindu organisations and the Bajrang Dal have expressed outrage over comparing the Bajrang Dal to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel proclaimed in the presence of PM Modi at a public rally in Moodbidri that if the Congress has the capacity, let it ban the Bajrang Dal.

However, Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar, reacting to the row following the proposal to ban the Bajrang Dal in the manifesto, asked what is the connection between the Bajrang Dal and Bajrang Bali (Lord Hanuman).

Shivakumar stated that, “We are also devotees of Lord Hanuman. Are the BJP leaders the only devotees of Hanuman? The paradise of peace (Karnataka) should not be disturbed. There should be harmony.”

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje stated that the Bajrang Dal is a part of the RSS and working with the youth for the nation. It has never indulged in anti-national activities. The Congress manifesto has been released to appease the Muslims.

20230503-170804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How Yogi has benefitted Muslims in UP

    Mehrauli Murder: Inspired by ‘Dexter’, accused bought refrigerator to store body...

    Ukraine carried out work on manufacture of “dirty bomb” at Chernobyl...

    Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 16th Vice-President