INDIA

BJP using defamation route to target opposition leaders: Yechury

NewsWire
0
0

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being disqualified from Lak Sabha, the Communist Party of India-Marxist on Friday condemned the measure by the BJP while reiterating allegations of misuse of probe agencies like the ED and the CBI.

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, in a tweet, said: “It’s condemnable that the BJP is now using the criminal defamation route to target opposition leaders and disqualify them as done with @RahulGandhi now. This comes on top of the gross misuse of ED/CBI against the opposition.

“Resist and defeat such authoritarian assaults”.

20230324-163204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED raids in Jharkhand over MNREGA fund scam

    EPFO adds 14.93L members in Dec 2022; Maha, TN top the...

    Terrorist killed in gunfight in J&K’s Shopian (Ld)

    Ammy Virk loves working with director Simerjit Singh