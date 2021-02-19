Congress attacked BJP over spiraling fuel prices in the country and alleged that the ruling party is looting public using Fuel Pumps and termed the situation “economic terrorism”.

Congress Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said: “Dacoits loot with Guns, BJP looting public using Fuel Pumps!! Petrol Stations should be called ‘Govt Loot Pumps’ and carry welcome sign “BJP Janta Pe Bhari Hai-Sarkari Loot Jaari Hai.”

“Petrol at Rs 100 is Economic Terrorism unleashed by BJP to attack every household. BJP Ministers must give up their sarkari car to feel people’s misery otherwise they’ll say ‘hum petrol nahi dalwate’ like ‘mein pyaz nahi khata’,” He said

“Where are the BJP ‘fraudjeevis’ who used to protest against Rs 71 petrol ($110 barrel) in 2014 celebrating, 100 petrol ($62 barrel) in 2021 — Nation is waiting for their press conference?” He added.

Petrol and diesel prices maintained its northward rally on Friday, the eleventh consecutive day when its retail prices rose across the country, with the global oil market remaining stable but firm.

Accordingly, oil marketing companies raised the pump price of petrol by 31 paise and diesel by another 33 paise per litre in Delhi.

With this increase, petrol is now priced at Rs 90.19 a litre and diesel Rs 80.60 a litre in the national capital.

At this price in Delhi, petrol has breached Rs 90 a litre-mark across all metros and around all major cities of the country.

In fact, the retail price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark in several cities in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Thes states also have one of the highest levels of local levies on petroleum products in the country.

In the last 11 days (since February 9), the price has gone up by Rs 3.24 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.47 a litre.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel price increase ranged from 30-35 paise per litre depending on the level of local taxes on the two petroleum products.

–IANS

miz/in