BJP vows to provide drinking water to residents of Delhi village

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) On the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi BJP workers on Thursday vowed to provide drinking water to the people of Chak Chila village located on the Yamuna riverbed and also distributed sports equipment to children.

The BJP’s good governance cell member Virendra Sachdeva, who provided food to the villagers of the island during the nationwide lockdown by crossing the Yamuna river in a boat from his seva kitchen in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, organised a special camp for the children.

Sachdeva, along with BJP leader Siddharthan, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri and party workers Rajiv Kohli and Vijender Dhama distributed sports equipment to the children of the island.

Sachdeva said, “While distributing food to the villagers during the nationwide lockdown, we observed that they used to travel to Okhla on their boats to fetch drinking water.”

“We have decided to install a 2,000 litre water tank on the adjacent side of the river, from where they can fetch drinking water,” he said.

He added that the Delhi BJP will urge the government and the Jal Board to provide water for the people residing in Chak Chila village.

The Chak Chila village is situated in east Delhi in Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s Assembly constituency.

Around 50-60 families reside in the village, which is completely cut off from the national capital and also does not have any electricity or water connection.

On Modi’s birthday, the BJP leaders held several programmes in the city.

The Delhi BJP leaders and workers stuck to the figure of 70, distributing as many sports gear, wheelchairs, prosthetics, shoes and oximeters, as the Prime Minister turned septuagenarian on Thursday.

–IANS

aks/sdr/bg