INDIA

BJP wants consensus before finalising Uttarakhand CM

By NewsWire
0
0

The BJP central and state leaderships are meeting separately in the national capital over the government formation in Uttarakhand. A meeting of BJP central leadership is underway at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’ residence, while another meeting of Uttarakhand leaders is going on at the residence of former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ here.

Sources said that in the meeting held earlier at Shah’s residence, Uttarakhand BJP leaders failed to convince the central leaders with the feedback on the various possibilities.

“We came to know that there was no consensus over the feedback asked by the central leadership. The party leadership asked the state leaders to arrive at a consensus and come back. Now to build a consensus they are meeting at Nishank’s residence,” he said.

The central leadership, however after collecting the feedback from Uttarakhand leaders, is continuing discussion over formation of government. In the meeting at Shah’s residence BJP chief J.P. Nadda, national general secretary B.L. Santhosh and state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi are present.

In the meeting of Uttarakhand leaders at Nishank’s residence, caretaker Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state unit president Madan Kaushik and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat are present.

Sources said a name for the Uttarakhand chief minister will be finalised along with the names for the new cabinet at a meeting being held at Amit Shah’s residence.

After 10 days of declaration of assembly polls results, suspense over the name of chief minister of Uttarakhand is likely to get over soon.

The party insider claims that the defeat of incumbent Dhami from Khatima is the main reason behind delays in election of new chief minister and formation of a new government in Uttarakhand.

20220320-133804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Provide vaccines to states at central govt rates: Baghel

ED attaches properties of Kaka Group, others worth Rs 18 cr...

‘Leopard Diaries’ explores remarkable tale of ‘lonely, mysterious creature’ (Ld)

9 stranded crew rescued after Cyclone Tauktae crosses K’taka