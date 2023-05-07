Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in Karnataka after the May 10 Assembly elections.

Addressing a massive gathering at Ayanur in Shivamogga, PM Modi, who is in the last leg of campaigning for the Assembly polls, said “people are going to elect a majority government in the state this time”.

“Despite being Sunday, people have blessed me. I will be obliged to Karnataka for my entire life. I will not forget this love and affection. Our exam is on May 10. I will give a genuine guarantee. I have a goal to develop the state,” PM Modi stated.

Criticising the Congress, the Prime Minister said the party was offering lies as promises only to fool people.

“When I was the Gujarat chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa was also the chief minister of Karnataka. Yediyurappa had come with a delegation to Delhi regarding problems faced by arecanut farmers. Yediyurappa has struggled for the welfare of Shivamogga’s farmers. I have taken many measures for the welfare of arecanut growers. There is no need for panic in this regard,” he said.

He charged that on the pretext of waiving off loans, Congress has looted money.

“They did not build separate toilets in schools. After the BJP came to power, separate toilets have been built for girls,” he added.

The Assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the result will be announced on May 13.

