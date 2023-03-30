Former Chief Minister and BJP’s Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa stated on Thursday that the party will come back to power with absolute majority in Karnataka, and the Congress will get only 60 to 70 seats.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said that he had observed the predictions of media houses. “I have been in politics for 50 years. I worked at the grassroots levels and know the pulse of the people. Three surveys have been conducted in Karnataka and the results predicted 130 to 140 seats for the BJP,” he explained.

“The BJP leaders have toured across the state during the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in four teams. After seeing the huge masses, the Congress party is shell-shocked. The wave is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. We will form the government with majority,” Yediyurappa stated.

“I have spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct a meeting with all Lok Sabha MPs and the Rajya Sabha members of the state. All MPs have already started working in their respective districts,” he stated.

“In order to give justice to all sections of the society, CM Bommai, has given reservation of 7 per cent to Linagayats, 6 per cent to Vokkaligas, 6 per cent for SC (left), 5.5 per cent for SC (right), 1 per cent for Bhovi, Banjara and others. This has happened for the first time in the history of the state or perhaps the country,” Yediyurappa maintained.

The elections have been declared and candidates will be finalised by the high command soon. “I will take up the state-tour along with MPs. PM Modi, Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda are going to visit the state for two to three rounds. The respect commanded by PM Modi at the international levels will also benefit us. The way people elected 25 MP seats in last Lok Sabha elections, the same kind of support BJP party will get in the upcoming elections,” Yediyurappa stated.

“I want to ask the Congress leaders who is their leader? Is it possible for Rahul Gandhi to match PM Modi? The leaders of Congress are seeing a beggar’s dream of becoming CM,” he said.

20230330-121602