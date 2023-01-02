Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that BJP will come back to power based on ‘governance and good work’.

He was answering to reporters after visiting Venkateshwara temple in Bengaluru on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi festival on Monday. When asked if he prayed for BJP’s victory, Bommai said generally he will not pray for such things.

“I have confidence. According to me, people are gods. What is on their mind is going to happen. The governance and good work by BJP will help the party to attain power,” the Chief Minister said.

Bommai opined that Congress is fighting for survival and BJP is fighting for development. The Congress always pursued politics for power and his party is in politics for people.

He further explained that today is the most sacred day in the Hindu religion and it has been the practice to have the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara.

As it is not possible to go to Tirupati, he came to Vyalikaval Venkateswara Temple of TTD and prayed for the welfare of the people.

“There will be a blessing from Lord Venkateswara in the current year. Venkateswara means development and prosperity. The state of Karnataka will witness unprecedented development in the new year,” he said.

On the health conditions of the Siddeshwara Seer, Bommai said the seer identified him but was unable to talk. Apart from this, all his body parameters are functioning normally. He recognised the voice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had called to enquire about his health condition.

“I am in regular touch with the concerned and getting the health updates regularly. No need for panicking. The seer has a special inner power with which he will win over the ill health and will remain with us for a long time,” he said.

