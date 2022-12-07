INDIA

BJP will constructively keep raising people’s issues: Adesh Gupta

Accepting his party’s defeat in the MCD polls, BJP’s Delhi President Adesh Gupta on Wednesday said that it will keep working and raising the issue of the general public.

“People of Delhi have given us almost 40 per cent vote share along with 104 wards and responsibility as a strong opposition. We will constructively keep raising the issues of general public,” he said.

“We hope that they (the Aam Aadmi Party) will clear all three landfill sites within next six months and will immediately fulfil their commitment to all sections of society, especially the RWAs,” he added.

The AAP on Wednesday won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, winning 134 of the 250 seats, while the BJP got 104 and the Congress nine.

In 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the (then) 270 municipal wards while AAP could secure only 48 and Congress finished third with 30.

