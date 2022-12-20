BJP’s National General Secretary, Dushyant Kumar Gautam has said that his party will win more than 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

During his visit to Goa, Gautam held meetings with BJP’s district committees, ‘Mahila Morcha’ (party’s women wing) and booths at several places.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader added that he was in Goa to check the party’s progress and to strengthen it further.

“During such visits, I also inform our workers about the progress made by the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even discuss the future challenges,” he said.

“We will cross 350 seats in upcoming Lok Sabha election,” he replied to a question.

“We are getting the opportunity to host G20 meetings. Even in Goa around eight meetings will be held. So to encourage all these activities we are working,” he added.

Gautam said that BJP workers are working to make booths and the party organisation stronger.

20221221-003203