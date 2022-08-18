BJP’s Goa desk in-charge C. T. Ravi on Thursday said the party will cross 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as the government has delivered well.

Speaking at the BJP state-level training workshop in Goa, Ravi commended the efforts of party workers for getting victory in Panchayat elections.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, after the Panchayat results were declared, claimed to have had a resounding performance in the Panchayat election by winning more than 150 Panchayats out of 186.

“We got support from people as our government has delivered. Our party workers have done hard work and have brought a big victory in the Panchayat election. I congratulate all of them,” Ravi said.

“Not only in Goa, we will win everywhere. Last time, we won 303 seats, this time we will cross 400 seats,” he said.

“We will cross 400 seats because we have Niti (Policy), Neta (Leader) and Niyat (intent). We are not connected with dynasty (politics), we are connected with development. Hence BJP will win again and will come in power,” he added.

