INDIA

BJP will cross the magic figure, says K’taka CM Bommai

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday reiterated that the BJP is all set to cross the magic number and will get the majority.

“Congress will not get the majority, and hence the leaders of the party are talking to others,” he underlined.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM Bommai stated the Congress does not have trust in its own members. “I have been saying one thing from the beginning. We will get a clear majority. We believe a comfortable victory will be achieved, and we will cross the limit of seats required for majority,” he said.

“We have got information from every booth as well as every constituency from across the state and gathered inputs from the ground,” he said.

“I have called high command and informed them about the ground realities here. The high command leaders have also expressed their confidence in winning the elections and formation of the BJP government,” CM Bommai maintained.

“There is no question of an alliance before us. We will get the majority. Let the Congress leaders conduct as many meetings as they can, they have the right to do so. We are not bothered,” he said.

20230512-152804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED grills Rahul – Maha Cong says ‘BJP’s countdown has begun’...

    Delhi boy seeks sponsorship to live his dream

    High-performing serums

    Dalit boy shot at for not greeting his seniors