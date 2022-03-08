BJP will cruise to victory in UP due to Modi-Yogi factor: Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, said on Tuesday that the BJP will retain power in Uttar Pradesh with thumping majority due to the ‘MY’ (Modi-Yogi) factor.

Thakur, BJP’s election co-incharge for Uttar Pradesh, said, “In UP, the ‘MY’ factor is working. It is not an old ‘MY’ factor. It is the (Nareendra) Modi and Yogi (Adityanath) factor. History has been created under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. And for the first time after the 90s, due to Modi government’s schemes, history will be created as no government served successive terms in Uttar Pradesh in the last 32 years.”

Talking to the media at Una in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said that during the elections, Samajawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav understood that people are not with SP.

“Wait for March 10… Akhilesh (Yadav) has started saying that EVMs are unfaithful even before the results are announced,” Thakur said.

The BJP leader said that during the elections, Akhilesh Yadav realised that people are not taking him seriously.

“In the first phase of polls, most of the candidates in Akhilesh Yadav’s camp were either in jail or were out on bail. SP’s ‘chal, charitra and chehra’ have been exposed,” he said.

Thakur was in Himachal Pradesh to launch the ‘Mahila Suraksha Kavach’, a fleet of 108 motorcycles to be given to the state police department for increased mobility and patrolling to ensuring the safety and security of women.

Hero MotoCorp is supporting the initiative as a part of its CSR initiative  ‘We Care’.

The motorcycles will be distributed in the following districts — Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur and Mandi.

Olympians Mirabai Chanu and Rani Rampal were present on the occasion.

20220309-000203