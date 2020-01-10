BJP will deliver 5 times more than Kejriwal: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) BJP’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari has said if the BJP does not give five times more to the people of Delhi than the Arvind Kejriwal government in the next five years, he will retire from politics.

In an interview with IANS on Tuesday at his residence here, Tiwari said: “Whatever the Aam Aadmi Party has claimed to do in the last five years, like opening schools, colleges, providing jobs to so many people, BJP will give Delhi five times more than that in the next five years. If it does not happen, I promise that I will retire from politics.”

The BJP leader said he has a vision for the development of Delhi.

“We will provide pure tap water in every house, and make all efforts to reduce the air pollution by 70 per cent. We are committed to bring 5,000 new electric buses and improve the transport connectivity in Delhi with CNG buses.

“We have to stop the closing hospitals in Delhi. The dispensaries are in ruins. The riverfront is to be built here on Yamuna river. Wherever there is a slum, the poor will get a two-room house under the housing scheme. They would be provided all basic facilities like gas, water connection and toilets so that even the poor people can live a better life. Also, no one will die in the cold,” he added.

