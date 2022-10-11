INDIA

BJP will emerge victorious in 2023 Assembly polls, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence that the BJP will win the 2023 Assembly polls.

Talking to reporters near his residence here prior to the launch of ‘Jan Sankalp Yatra’ which is being seen as a counter to the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he said the party had been regularly conducting programmes.

Through the rally, the party will reach out to people with the schemes launched by the State government, apprise them of the benefits derived by lakhs of people through the policies and programmes of the BJP-led NDA Government in the Centre and the future policies.

The Chief Minister said the purpose of holding this yatra is to motivate the party office-bearers and workers to retain power in the state.

Two to three small functions will be held apart from the main convention such as talk with beneficiaries and visit to some places, he added.

“We are not at all bothered about the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as everybody knows whether it is uniting or dividing people. ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has no relevance… We will tell our programmes to people and try to win the elections. There is no connection between Bharat Jodo Yatra and Jan Sankalp Yatra,” he said.

Meanwhile, it is being alleged that the BJP leaders have demolished a seven feet tall and 80 feet wide school compound wall to make way for the convention. The incident is reported from Gillesogur village in Raichur district.

Sources said that 50,000 people are expected to attend the convention in the village and the compound wall is being demolished.

