BJP will end free electricity, water and bus ride: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the BJP manifesto has proved that it will end free electricity, water and bus rides for women and urged the voters to consider this before exercising their franchise.

“The BJP manifesto has proved that if you vote for them, then your free electricity, water supply and free bus ride (for women) will be stopped. Think before voting,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP released its manifesto for the February 8 Assembly elections on Friday. In the ‘Sankalp Patra’, it however, said that the ongoing free schemes will continue if the BJP is elected.

–IANS

