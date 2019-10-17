BJP will end power subsidy: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the BJP has made its stand clear that it will end the power subsidy being given by his government.

He said while BJP MPs enjoy 4,000 units of free power, they are against giving 200 units of free electricity to the people.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vijay Goel during two volunteers’ meetings in Shahdara and Patparganj areas for his statement about ending power subsidy.

Kejriwal said: “It is good that the BJP has declared its intent to end the power subsidy before the elections.

“The leader who made this statement is himself a senior leader and Member of Parliament and receives 4,000 units of free power per month, but has a problem when the public gets 200 units of free electricity.”

Kejriwal also said that Goel continued to accept massive subsidies on food even as the common people suffered.

“But, I want to thank him for saying this publicly before the elections. Now the people can choose between the two conflicting models,” the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal said that AAP leaders came from ordinary families, so they understood people’s pains.

“We are ordinary people. We know how a common family runs its household. In 2013, I went from door to door campaigning against high power bills. Some people were getting electricity bills of tens of thousands of rupees.

“They were forced to opt between paying electricity bills and providing education to their children. I was on a hunger strike for 15 days then. Doctors had warned me against it, since I am diabetic. It’s been six years since then. From back breaking power bills to free electricity, we have come a long way,” he said.

