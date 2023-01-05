INDIA

BJP will face polls in K’taka with development report card: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda has stated that his party would go to the elections with a report card on the development of Karnataka. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a report card of the development of the country,” he said.

Addressing party workers here, he attacked the Congress saying that another name for corruption is the Congress party. Commission and casteism are also synonymous with this party, he said. “They (Congress leaders) should be made to sit at home. The BJP workers should follow the inclusive philosophy of the party,” he said.

“I have come here to meet grassroot level workers and carry the party and the government’s message to the people. I will visit all parts of the state ahead of elections,” he said. “Organize tiffin meetings at the booth level in shakti kendras to unite society and end casteism,” he added.

Commenting on the statement of Congress leader Siddaramaiah equating Chief Minister Bommai with a puppy, he said that he is pained. “These statements reflect the character of the leader,” he said.

