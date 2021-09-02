Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the BJP will return to power after the next Karnataka Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

With this statement, the BJP high command has put an end to the speculations regarding leadership issue in Karnataka.

“I can say with full confidence that BJP will obtain tje mandate of people under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai,” Shah underlined.

Praising the new Chief Minister, he said: “Bommai has begun with good things which are smaller like not accepting the police salute in public places and saying no to VVIP facilities which are good steps. He has also taken steps to ensure transparency, though it is very little time since he assumed power.”

Those who keenly observe Karnataka from New Delhi are saying that by making Bommai as the Chief Minister, the BJP has strengthened its base and consolidated its position, Shah claimed.

About former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, Shah said that if at all, there is a phase of development in Karnataka, it was during the rule of Yediyurappa, and he started a new era of development of farmers and farming sector in the state.

Bommai also has needed experience in governance and public life, he added.

Amit Shah also complimented the efforts of the state government to fight against the pandemic.

He called on BJP workers to pitch in for pushing people to get vaccinated. “Bommai has explained on prevailing vaccine hesitancy in some groups of people. 100 percent vaccination is the only way to address the pandemic,” he said.

He also said he would visit the state again to address the issues of internal security.

–IANS

mka/vd