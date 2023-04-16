INDIA

BJP will form govt in Karnataka yet again: Amit Shah

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the BJP will form government in Karnataka yet again.

Addressing a public meeting in South Goa’s Ponda, Shah said that the results of Assembly elections in Northeast has sent a message to the people of the nation that only one party can provide security, peace and development.

“I want to tell Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul ‘baba’ (Rahul Gandhi) that Karnataka will get a full majority government led by the BJP,” he said.

“Rahul baba finished his yatra recently. All Congressmen were seen in a happy mood saying Rahul ji completed the yatra. Later, Assembly elections held in three Northeast states, which were considered strongholds of Congress because of minorities, but the Congress was wiped out in these three states and we won, and also formed the governments,” Shah said.

“When, earlier, we won in small states, Kharge had said that they were small states. He should know that though they are small states, they are an important part of India. He should not insult small states. The Centre has responsibility towards these small states,” the Union Home Minister asserted.

He said that “only BJP can make the development and progress of the country”.

Further, while appealing people of South Goa to support the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shah said: “Last time, we could not win from South Goa, but this time we want blessings from people to win this seat.”

“We have resolved the mining issue of Goa by discussing it with Prime minister Narendra Modi. It will resume within one year,” he said.

Attacking Congress, Shah said that the grand old party used to give mere Rs 432 crore to Goa, but the BJP gave Rs 3000 crore annually to Goa for developmental works.

Union Minister Shripad Naik, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others were present during the public meeting.

20230416-234003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Esports needs solid grassroot foundation to prosper in India, advocate experts...

    1,000-bed Covid facility to come up in BHU stadium

    Rising sea levels: Committed to greening marine fisheries sector, says Centre

    Door-to-door garbage collection to contain Covid in MP