BJP will form govt in Rajasthan in 2023, says Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Monday said that the government will be formed in Rajasthan in 2023 with a three-fourth majority under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media, Singh said that the saffron party shall win with a majority.

Answering a question on change in leadership in the state, he said, “BJP state president Satish Poonia is doing a good job and he will continue to lead the organisation.”

Singh further said that there should not be any question coming on the performance of Poonia as he is doing a commendable work and so will continue to lead the organisation in the state, rest the Central leadership will decide, he added.

Satish Poonia is working hard to strengthen BJP in the state, in fact, good work of the organisation is going on under his leadership, Arun Singh stated.

