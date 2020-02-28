BJP will get two-thirds majority in Bengal assembly poll: Shah

Kolkata, March 1 (IANS) Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a son of the soil and no shahazada (prince) would become the state chief minister after next year’s assembly polls, in which the BJP would get a “two-thirds majority”.

“Before the Lok Sabha polls, Mamata didi used to say our candidates will lose their deposits. But for the first time we won 18 of the 42 seats in the state. Mamata didi can see the figures. In the coming assembly polls also, the BJP will get an absolute majority… a two-thirds majority and form the government,” the senior BJP leader said addressing his first public rally in Bengal after the last year’s general elections.

Shah said he has seen a lot of political changes in his public career.

“In 2014, the BJP got only 87 lakh votes. In 2019, you showered your love and affection and supported us. We got 2.30 crore votes… I am confident that our march cannot be stopped,” he said addressing the huge crowd at the Shahid Minar maidan.

Making the mood upbeat at the start of his speech, Shah raised the ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ slogan, and asked the crowd to repeat it in chorus avery loudly “so that it reaches the ears of all those opposed to the new citizenship law CAA”.

“You must be louder. How can you ensure ouster of Mamata didi’s government in this way?” he wondered, and then referred to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, an issue which has generated much political acrimony in Bengal, with the Banerjee led Trinamool, as also the Left and the Congress going all out to oppose it.

In fact, one of the prime reasons for Shah’s rally was to give a boost to his party’s campaign backing the law.

“Modi has given citizenship to lakhs of people,” he reminded the audience.

Taking on Mamata Banerjee for promoting parivarvad (family rule) by ‘trying to anoint’ Abhishek – now a Trinamool MP and one its prominent leaders – as her successor, Shah said such things cannot be done in Bengal.

“No shehzada (prince) will become the next Bengal chief minister. A son of the soil will be the next chief minister,” said Shah, without naming Abhishek.

