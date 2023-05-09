INDIA

BJP will go out of power in Karnataka in a ‘Nano car’, claims Congress

NewsWire
0
1

Painting a rosy picture, Congress’ Maharashtra President Nana Patole on Tuesday said that his party would win Karnataka Assembly elections with a thumping majority and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will drive out in a ‘Nano car’.

‘The public sentiments are with the Congressa They will elect us with a big majority. The masses are convinced that only Congress can take everybody along and develop together,’ he said.

As for the possible fate awaiting the BJP, Patole sarcastically said that ‘they (BJP) will have to sit in a ‘Nano car’ after they are trounced in the May 10 elections.

Patole, who along with many state leaders campaigned vigorously in Karnataka, said that since the tide has gone against the BJP, they are now trying to create divisions among the people of communal and religious lines.

He accused the BJP of using things like the film, ‘The Kerala Story’ and trying to capitalise on it, just as they had tried to raise an alarm that Kashmir Pandits were being oppressed through the film, ‘The Kashmir Files’, and Bajrang Bali’ now in Karnataka.

‘BJP is in power at the Centre and even in Jammu & Kashmir, yet atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits have increased, The BJP is ruling in Manipur which is burning, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others are going around campaigning for votes in the name of Bajrang Bali in Karnataka,’ said Patole sharply.

The Congress chief said that the people of Karnataka shall not be fooled by all this and they will not do an ‘Operation Lotus’ on the BJP, and bring back Congress with a full majority, with the blessings of Bajrang Bali.

He said that in the past, the people had voted for Congress, but the BJP had misused the central agencies like ED, IT, CBI to grab power, just as it did in Madhya Pradesh and even in Maharashtra, but this will not be the case now in Karnataka.

20230509-182601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP nominates 17 turncoats, repeats 69 in its 1st list for...

    Jammu and Kashmir Police plans 75 big events to celebrate 75th...

    1,351 types of bhog, including liquor & weed, offered to Lord...

    Pak envoy’s departure not abrupt as alleged by Maryam Nawaz