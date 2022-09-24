INDIA

BJP will not come to power in 2024: Lalu Yadav

RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday said that BJP will be wiped out from Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While speaking to media at the Patna airport, Lalu Prasad said: “We will wipe out BJP in 2024.

An ailing Lalu Prasad, who was in the national capital for his treatment, had returned to Patna last month. He is scheduled to go to Singapore for a kidney transplant on Monday.

While in Delhi, he is set to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday. He will will be accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The two leaders will brief the Congress chief about the initiatives being taken to unite the opposition parties against the BJP in 2024.

They are scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

